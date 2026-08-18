Which blockchain network does BNBet run on?

BNBet operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of BNBET?

The token is priced at £, marking a price movement of -0.26% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does BNBet belong to?

BNBet falls under the BNB Chain Ecosystem,Prediction Markets category. This classification helps investors compare BNBET with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of BNBet?

Its market capitalization is £7136.171460567675000, placing the asset at rank #7233. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of BNBET is currently circulating?

There are 1000000000.0 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for BNBet today?

Over the past day, BNBET generated £-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, BNBet fluctuated between £ and £, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.