BNBEE Price Today

The live BNBEE (BEE) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current BEE to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per BEE.

BNBEE currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 127,714, with a circulating supply of 1.00B BEE. During the last 24 hours, BEE traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00415301, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BEE moved -- in the last hour and +3.97% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.03.

BNBEE (BEE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 127.71K$ 127.71K $ 127.71K Volume (24H) $ 1.03$ 1.03 $ 1.03 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 127.71K$ 127.71K $ 127.71K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of BNBEE is $ 127.71K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.03. The circulating supply of BEE is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 127.71K.