BNB Agents Price (BNBAI)
The live price of BNB Agents (BNBAI) today is 0.00013471 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 129.09K USD. BNBAI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key BNB Agents Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- BNB Agents price change within the day is -0.24%
- It has a circulating supply of 958.04M USD
During today, the price change of BNB Agents to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BNB Agents to USD was $ -0.0000543738.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BNB Agents to USD was $ -0.0000212998.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BNB Agents to USD was $ -0.000501102120117665.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.24%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000543738
|-40.36%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000212998
|-15.81%
|90 Days
|$ -0.000501102120117665
|-78.81%
Discover the latest price analysis of BNB Agents: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.14%
-0.24%
-10.17%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
BNB Agents serve as a hub for AI Agents on the BNB Chain. Powered by $BNBAI, a unified currency for all AI, and build on the operating system designed for inclusive intelligence, this platform forms the foundation of the Agentive Economy. It enables the creation and operation of dynamic AI Agents tailored to diverse use cases. With $BNBAI at its core, BNB Agents seamlessly integrates AI capabilities with blockchain, redefining how intelligence and autonomy function within decentralized ecosystems.
