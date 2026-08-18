Bluzelle Price Today

The live Bluzelle (BLZ) price today is $ 0.0064575, with a 0.90% change over the past 24 hours. The current BLZ to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0064575 per BLZ.

Bluzelle currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 3,078,200, with a circulating supply of 476.56M BLZ. During the last 24 hours, BLZ traded between $ 0.00642943 (low) and $ 0.00654346 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.783089, while the all-time low was $ 0.00579292.

In short-term performance, BLZ moved +0.14% in the last hour and +4.99% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 77.89K.

Bluzelle (BLZ) Market Information

Market Cap $ 3.08M$ 3.08M $ 3.08M Volume (24H) $ 77.89K$ 77.89K $ 77.89K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 3.23M$ 3.23M $ 3.23M Circulation Supply 476.56M 476.56M 476.56M Total Supply 500,000,000.0 500,000,000.0 500,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Bluzelle is $ 3.08M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 77.89K. The circulating supply of BLZ is 476.56M, with a total supply of 500000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.23M.