Blue Apu ($BAPU) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 24H Low $ 0 24H High All Time High $ 0 Lowest Price $ 0 Price Change (1H) -0.92% Price Change (1D) -7.23% Price Change (7D) -11.55%

Blue Apu ($BAPU) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, $BAPU traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. $BAPU's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, $BAPU has changed by -0.92% over the past hour, -7.23% over 24 hours, and -11.55% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Blue Apu ($BAPU) Market Information

Market Cap $ 8.65K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 8.65K Circulation Supply 924.64M Total Supply 924,640,185.7404035

The current Market Cap of Blue Apu is $ 8.65K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of $BAPU is 924.64M, with a total supply of 924640185.7404035. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 8.65K.