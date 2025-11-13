Bloxwap is a gamified DeFi protocol that converts real-time crypto markets into a “tap-to-play” prediction experience. Instead of using order books or decentralized exchange UIs, users deposit stablecoins and make $1 directional predictions (knock-in barrier options) on price movement with simple taps. ￼

Key mechanics: • PvP (Player vs Player): Users compete head-to-head by placing predictions; those whose predictions succeed split the pot for that time slice. ￼ • PvM (Player vs Market): Each tap is effectively a leveraged barrier option (e.g. up to 50×) that pays out if the price touches the barrier within the next second. ￼ • Under the hood: built on Solana, using Magicblock for ultra-fast block times, Pyth as a low-latency oracle (updates every ~10 ms), and integrates with Drift for perpetual/futures mechanics.

• Payouts and trading settle in stablecoins (USDC). ￼

Utility & purpose: • Low barrier to entry: anyone can participate by tapping, without needing to understand order books, charts, or complex UI. • Social / competitive appeal: users compete for high scores and directly trade with peers or the “market.” • Composability: leverage and barrier mechanics could enable extension into derivatives, structured products, or embedding into broader DeFi ecosystems.