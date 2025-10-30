BLOXWAP (BLOXWAP) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0.00230684$ 0.00230684 $ 0.00230684 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) +6.57% Price Change (1D) +1.79% Price Change (7D) -36.85% Price Change (7D) -36.85%

BLOXWAP (BLOXWAP) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, BLOXWAP traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. BLOXWAP's all-time high price is $ 0.00230684, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, BLOXWAP has changed by +6.57% over the past hour, +1.79% over 24 hours, and -36.85% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

BLOXWAP (BLOXWAP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 925.39K$ 925.39K $ 925.39K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 925.39K$ 925.39K $ 925.39K Circulation Supply 999.99M 999.99M 999.99M Total Supply 999,990,000.372677 999,990,000.372677 999,990,000.372677

The current Market Cap of BLOXWAP is $ 925.39K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BLOXWAP is 999.99M, with a total supply of 999990000.372677. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 925.39K.