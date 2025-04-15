bloXmove Price (BLXM)
The live price of bloXmove (BLXM) today is 0.00775458 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 130.93K USD. BLXM to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key bloXmove Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- bloXmove price change within the day is -2.98%
- It has a circulating supply of 16.88M USD
Get real-time price updates of the BLXM to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BLXM price information.
During today, the price change of bloXmove to USD was $ -0.000238299100844433.
In the past 30 days, the price change of bloXmove to USD was $ -0.0029629242.
In the past 60 days, the price change of bloXmove to USD was $ -0.0007217963.
In the past 90 days, the price change of bloXmove to USD was $ -0.01190298839522432.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000238299100844433
|-2.98%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0029629242
|-38.20%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0007217963
|-9.30%
|90 Days
|$ -0.01190298839522432
|-60.55%
Discover the latest price analysis of bloXmove: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-2.98%
-4.39%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
bloXmove is on a mission to bring decentralized technologies to Power & Mobility. Our Mobility Blockchain Platform operates at the junction of the two sectors to connect electric mobility to the power grid and achieve net-zero carbon-neutral mobility as a service (MaaS)
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 BLXM to VND
₫198.83518578
|1 BLXM to AUD
A$0.0121746906
|1 BLXM to GBP
￡0.005815935
|1 BLXM to EUR
€0.0068240304
|1 BLXM to USD
$0.00775458
|1 BLXM to MYR
RM0.0341976978
|1 BLXM to TRY
₺0.2949842232
|1 BLXM to JPY
¥1.109680398
|1 BLXM to RUB
₽0.637814205
|1 BLXM to INR
₹0.6644899602
|1 BLXM to IDR
Rp131.433539607
|1 BLXM to KRW
₩11.014993161
|1 BLXM to PHP
₱0.4409254188
|1 BLXM to EGP
￡E.0.3954060342
|1 BLXM to BRL
R$0.045364293
|1 BLXM to CAD
C$0.0107013204
|1 BLXM to BDT
৳0.9421039242
|1 BLXM to NGN
₦12.4471089954
|1 BLXM to UAH
₴0.3201090624
|1 BLXM to VES
Bs0.55057518
|1 BLXM to PKR
Rs2.17515969
|1 BLXM to KZT
₸4.0157867988
|1 BLXM to THB
฿0.2600110674
|1 BLXM to TWD
NT$0.2515585752
|1 BLXM to AED
د.إ0.0284593086
|1 BLXM to CHF
Fr0.0062812098
|1 BLXM to HKD
HK$0.060097995
|1 BLXM to MAD
.د.م0.0718074108
|1 BLXM to MXN
$0.1557119664