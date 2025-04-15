Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index Price (BGCI)
The live price of Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index (BGCI) today is 2.04 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 48.85K USD. BGCI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index price change within the day is +0.98%
- It has a circulating supply of 23.99K USD
Get real-time price updates of the BGCI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BGCI price information.
During today, the price change of Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index to USD was $ +0.01976461.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index to USD was $ -0.1257588600.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.01976461
|+0.98%
|30 Days
|$ -0.1257588600
|-6.16%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.26%
+0.98%
+7.74%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index DTF tracks the Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index (“BGCI”). The BGCI is a benchmark designed to measure the performance of the largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization traded in USD. The Index is owned and administered by Bloomberg and co-branded with Galaxy Digital Capital Management. Index constituents are selected based on qualified exchange and daily liquidity qualifications set forth by BGCI rules. Each constituent represents a holding no more than 35% of the Index and no less than 1% of the Index’s overall value. Cryptocurrencies are considered for addition/removal to/from the Index on a monthly basis. Decentralized Token Folios (DTFs) are onchain portfolios that bundle multiple crypto assets into a single token. BGCI is an Index DTF deployed and curated by Re7 Labs on the Reserve Protocol (reserve.org), which supports two main DTF categories: Yield DTFs and Index DTFs.
