Bloom Terminal Price Today

The live Bloom Terminal (BLOOM) price today is $ 0, with a 24.43% change over the past 24 hours. The current BLOOM to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per BLOOM.

Bloom Terminal currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 33,700, with a circulating supply of 97.50M BLOOM. During the last 24 hours, BLOOM traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0090223, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BLOOM moved -0.15% in the last hour and -23.24% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 3.07K.

Bloom Terminal (BLOOM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 33.70K$ 33.70K $ 33.70K Volume (24H) $ 3.07K$ 3.07K $ 3.07K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 34.56K$ 34.56K $ 34.56K Circulation Supply 97.50M 97.50M 97.50M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Bloom Terminal is $ 33.70K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 3.07K. The circulating supply of BLOOM is 97.50M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 34.56K.