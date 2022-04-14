Bloodline Chanting My Name (CHANT) Tokenomics

Bloodline Chanting My Name (CHANT) Tokenomics

Bloodline Chanting My Name (CHANT) Information

The phrase "Bloodline Chanting My Name" could be metaphorically interpreted as a celebration or acknowledgment of one's heritage, legacy, or the support from one's ancestors or community. In crypto culture, this can be a playful way to engage users by creating a sense of belonging or personal connection to the token.

The narrative around $CHANT taps into feelings of motivation, legacy, and community, which can be more engaging than the technical aspects of many cryptocurrencies. This emotional or cultural connection can make it stand out in a crowded market.

Official Website:
https://www.bloodlinechanting.com/

Bloodline Chanting My Name (CHANT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Bloodline Chanting My Name (CHANT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 39.04K
Total Supply:
$ 1.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 1.00B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 39.04K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00312964
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00001926
Current Price:
$ 0
Bloodline Chanting My Name (CHANT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Bloodline Chanting My Name (CHANT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of CHANT tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many CHANT tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Disclaimer

