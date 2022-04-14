BLOOD ($BLOOD) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into BLOOD ($BLOOD), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
BLOOD ($BLOOD) Information

BLOODcoin ($BLOOD) is a new meme coin built on the Solana blockchain, aiming to restore trust and integrity in the meme coin space. Addressing issues like rug pulls and abandoned projects, $BLOOD prioritizes transparency, community-driven development, and long-term value. Key features include zero allocation to founders or influencers, innovative staking and reward systems, and regular token burns to maintain scarcity. With a focus on organic growth and fair distribution, $BLOOD empowers its community through governance rights and exclusive access to real-world events.

$BLOOD also incorporates unique philanthropic initiatives, rewarding blood donors with tokens purchased from the market, thereby promoting public health while creating consistent market demand. Built on principles of transparency, community-first initiatives, and continuous innovation, $BLOOD sets itself apart by fostering genuine community engagement and leveraging strategic partnerships without the pressure of traditional financial returns. Through its robust roadmap and commitment to organic growth, $BLOOD aims to redefine the meme coin landscape by creating a trusted and engaged community of holders.

Official Website:
https://www.bloodcoin.wtf
Whitepaper:
https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/6685d46d1c145b6e6e107439/66a680dfe4ae85e91bf1cc7c_Whitepaper.pdf

BLOOD ($BLOOD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for BLOOD ($BLOOD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 9.16K
Total Supply:
$ 848.89B
Circulating Supply:
$ 848.89B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 9.16K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00000285
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
BLOOD ($BLOOD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of BLOOD ($BLOOD) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of $BLOOD tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many $BLOOD tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand $BLOOD's tokenomics, explore $BLOOD token's live price!

$BLOOD Price Prediction

Want to know where $BLOOD might be heading? Our $BLOOD price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Disclaimer

