BlockyBoy by Matt Furie Price (BLOCKYBOY)

1 BLOCKYBOY to USD Live Price:

$0.0002118
-16.30%1D
BlockyBoy by Matt Furie (BLOCKYBOY) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 22:28:53 (UTC+8)

BlockyBoy by Matt Furie (BLOCKYBOY) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00019587
24H Low
$ 0.00026346
24H High

+1.97%

-16.34%

-76.17%

-76.17%

BlockyBoy by Matt Furie (BLOCKYBOY) real-time price is $0.00021185. Over the past 24 hours, BLOCKYBOY traded between a low of $ 0.00019587 and a high of $ 0.00026346, showing active market volatility. BLOCKYBOY's all-time high price is $ 0.00342977, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00016021.

In terms of short-term performance, BLOCKYBOY has changed by +1.97% over the past hour, -16.34% over 24 hours, and -76.17% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

BlockyBoy by Matt Furie (BLOCKYBOY) Market Information

$ 87.99K
--
$ 87.99K
420.69M
420,690,000.0
The current Market Cap of BlockyBoy by Matt Furie is $ 87.99K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BLOCKYBOY is 420.69M, with a total supply of 420690000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 87.99K.

BlockyBoy by Matt Furie (BLOCKYBOY) Price History USD

During today, the price change of BlockyBoy by Matt Furie to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BlockyBoy by Matt Furie to USD was $ -0.0000251186.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BlockyBoy by Matt Furie to USD was $ -0.0001723440.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BlockyBoy by Matt Furie to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-16.34%
30 Days$ -0.0000251186-11.85%
60 Days$ -0.0001723440-81.35%
90 Days$ 0--

What is BlockyBoy by Matt Furie (BLOCKYBOY)

Blocky Boy wasn’t born to fit in—he was born to stand out. In a world of sleek logos, futuristic promises, and overpolished whitepapers, he arrived jagged, pixelated, and unapologetically rough around the edges. And that was his superpower.

While other tokens talked about “bridging finance” and “enterprise adoption,” Blocky Boy just kept stacking. Each block he placed wasn’t just another pixel—it was another meme, another inside joke, another piece of culture cemented forever on-chain. The higher he stacked, the stronger he became.

He wasn’t fast, but he was immovable. Scammers tried to rugpull in his presence, and their liquidity instantly froze, bricked over by his chunky fists. Influencers tried to spread FUD, but their words bounced right off his 8-bit armor. Blocky Boy wasn’t here to argue—he was here to block.

And the community loved it. Holders didn’t see him as just a meme; they saw him as a protector. A guardian of vibes. A living reminder that crypto didn’t have to be sleek to be strong—it just had to stack, one block at a time.

Legend says that whenever you see green candles that look like a perfect staircase, Blocky Boy is stacking himself higher. And when the market dips? He doesn’t fall—he just builds a stronger foundation.

Blocky Boy isn’t promising to change the world. He’s promising to block, stack, and vibe—forever.

BlockyBoy by Matt Furie (BLOCKYBOY) Resource

Official Website

BlockyBoy by Matt Furie Price Prediction (USD)

How much will BlockyBoy by Matt Furie (BLOCKYBOY) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your BlockyBoy by Matt Furie (BLOCKYBOY) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for BlockyBoy by Matt Furie.

Check the BlockyBoy by Matt Furie price prediction now!

BLOCKYBOY to Local Currencies

BlockyBoy by Matt Furie (BLOCKYBOY) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of BlockyBoy by Matt Furie (BLOCKYBOY) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BLOCKYBOY token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About BlockyBoy by Matt Furie (BLOCKYBOY)

How much is BlockyBoy by Matt Furie (BLOCKYBOY) worth today?
The live BLOCKYBOY price in USD is 0.00021185 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current BLOCKYBOY to USD price?
The current price of BLOCKYBOY to USD is $ 0.00021185. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of BlockyBoy by Matt Furie?
The market cap for BLOCKYBOY is $ 87.99K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of BLOCKYBOY?
The circulating supply of BLOCKYBOY is 420.69M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of BLOCKYBOY?
BLOCKYBOY achieved an ATH price of 0.00342977 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of BLOCKYBOY?
BLOCKYBOY saw an ATL price of 0.00016021 USD.
What is the trading volume of BLOCKYBOY?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for BLOCKYBOY is -- USD.
Will BLOCKYBOY go higher this year?
BLOCKYBOY might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out BLOCKYBOY price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
BlockyBoy by Matt Furie (BLOCKYBOY) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

