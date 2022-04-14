Blocky Ai Agent (BLOCKY) Tokenomics
Blocky Ai Agent is a meme token that embraces the entire crypto market with a funny yet respectful character. Many are already creating memes and videos about Blocky, celebrating its unique personality
Blocky stands out by bridging crypto culture with real-world dreams, turning them into memes — whether it's teaching people about crypto or wearing your favorite sports team, Blocky is full customizable to make you meme look the way you want and have fun.
The idea came from a familiar experience—friends and family constantly asking about crypto. Blocky represents all of us in that position: the go-to person for blockchain questions.
According to legend, Blocky was born from the first Bitcoin genesis block in 2009. He inherited the keys to a mythical wallet holding 1 million satoshis. But don’t worry—Blocky’s not here to dump
Understanding the tokenomics of Blocky Ai Agent (BLOCKY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BLOCKY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BLOCKY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
