Blocky Price Today

The live Blocky (BLOCKY) price today is $ 0.00318657, with a 2.80% change over the past 24 hours. The current BLOCKY to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00318657 per BLOCKY.

Blocky currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 66,916, with a circulating supply of 21.00M BLOCKY. During the last 24 hours, BLOCKY traded between $ 0.00318757 (low) and $ 0.00334888 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01474664, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BLOCKY moved -1.24% in the last hour and -8.59% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 75.87.

Blocky (BLOCKY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 66.92K$ 66.92K $ 66.92K Volume (24H) $ 75.87$ 75.87 $ 75.87 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 66.92K$ 66.92K $ 66.92K Circulation Supply 21.00M 21.00M 21.00M Total Supply 20,999,914.7704553 20,999,914.7704553 20,999,914.7704553

The current Market Cap of Blocky is $ 66.92K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 75.87. The circulating supply of BLOCKY is 21.00M, with a total supply of 20999914.7704553. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 66.92K.