BlockTrader365 (BT365) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.0306855 $ 0.0306855 $ 0.0306855 24H Low $ 0.03138073 $ 0.03138073 $ 0.03138073 24H High 24H Low $ 0.0306855$ 0.0306855 $ 0.0306855 24H High $ 0.03138073$ 0.03138073 $ 0.03138073 All Time High $ 0.04230719$ 0.04230719 $ 0.04230719 Lowest Price $ 0.01739058$ 0.01739058 $ 0.01739058 Price Change (1H) -1.98% Price Change (1D) -1.75% Price Change (7D) +1.52% Price Change (7D) +1.52%

BlockTrader365 (BT365) real-time price is $0.03075652. Over the past 24 hours, BT365 traded between a low of $ 0.0306855 and a high of $ 0.03138073, showing active market volatility. BT365's all-time high price is $ 0.04230719, while its all-time low price is $ 0.01739058.

In terms of short-term performance, BT365 has changed by -1.98% over the past hour, -1.75% over 24 hours, and +1.52% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

BlockTrader365 (BT365) Market Information

Market Cap $ 3.08M$ 3.08M $ 3.08M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 3.08M$ 3.08M $ 3.08M Circulation Supply 100.00M 100.00M 100.00M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of BlockTrader365 is $ 3.08M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BT365 is 100.00M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.08M.