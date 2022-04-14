Blocktools (TOOLS) Tokenomics
Blocktools (TOOLS) Information
What is the project about? Blocktools provides multi-chain tools to help traders in their day to day journey
What makes your project unique? BlockTools seeks to be the authoritative reference point for technologically conscious traders and to encourage more sustainable tech-innovation in the space through curating practical and cost effective approaches
History of your project. Blocktools was announced in August 2023 as a way to bridge the gap between new entrants and expert participants in the crypto industry. Blocktools seeks to bring back the era of innovative smart contracts, simple designs, not over-simplified yet not too complex UI/UX interactions and exploring multi-chain opportunities from the get go.
What’s next for your project? All Product Line expansion across additional chains (Avalanche, Polygon, Shibarium, FTM) All Product line enhancements to add nifty features in line with industry requirements! POC for additional products available for sale on the Shop.
What can your token be used for? On-chain Payment integration for the Blocktools Shopping Mall and other governance & management related features.
Blocktools (TOOLS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Blocktools (TOOLS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Blocktools (TOOLS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Blocktools (TOOLS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of TOOLS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many TOOLS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand TOOLS's tokenomics, explore TOOLS token's live price!
TOOLS Price Prediction
Want to know where TOOLS might be heading? Our TOOLS price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.