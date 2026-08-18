BLOCKLORDS Price Today

The live BLOCKLORDS (LRDS) price today is $ 0.01635209, with a 5.93% change over the past 24 hours. The current LRDS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01635209 per LRDS.

BLOCKLORDS currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 888,977, with a circulating supply of 54.36M LRDS. During the last 24 hours, LRDS traded between $ 0.01549617 (low) and $ 0.01759521 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.07, while the all-time low was $ 0.01549617.

In short-term performance, LRDS moved -1.51% in the last hour and -4.45% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 44.04K.

BLOCKLORDS (LRDS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 888.98K$ 888.98K $ 888.98K Volume (24H) $ 44.04K$ 44.04K $ 44.04K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.64M$ 1.64M $ 1.64M Circulation Supply 54.36M 54.36M 54.36M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of BLOCKLORDS is $ 888.98K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 44.04K. The circulating supply of LRDS is 54.36M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.64M.