our mission is to empower traders by providing cutting-edge tools and insights that simplify the complex world of cryptocurrency trading. Through our advanced AI algorithms, we meticulously analyze thousands of transactions daily, identifying the most successful wallets and trading strategies. Our platform categorizes and showcases profitable wallets based on performance and characteristics, offering users a seamless and navigable experience. By conducting comprehensive Profit and Loss (P&L) analysis across the entire blockchain, we enable our users to discover wallet addresses with outstanding trading results over various timeframes, from the last 24 hours to historical performance. With BlockInsightAI , users gain the ability to trade like insiders, develop profitable strategies, and make data-driven decisions in the rapidly evolving world of ETH degen tokens.
Our vision is to be the leading platform for crypto traders seeking to capitalize on the potential of blockchain data, enabling them to effortlessly identify and follow the most successful wallets in the industry. We aim to continually evolve our technology and features to provide real-time insights, actionable strategies, and unparalleled user experiences. By staying at the forefront of blockchain analysis, we strive to transform the way traders interact with the market, empowering them to maximize profits and reduce risk through informed decision-making.
Understanding the tokenomics of BlockInsightAI (BIAI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BIAI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BIAI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.