BlockDAG Price Today

The live BlockDAG (BDAG) price today is $ 0, with a 14.10% change over the past 24 hours. The current BDAG to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per BDAG.

BlockDAG currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,826,965, with a circulating supply of 90.71B BDAG. During the last 24 hours, BDAG traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.09374, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BDAG moved +3.42% in the last hour and -45.78% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

BlockDAG (BDAG) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.83M$ 1.83M $ 1.83M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.10M$ 2.10M $ 2.10M Circulation Supply 90.71B 90.71B 90.71B Total Supply 104,224,797,227.0 104,224,797,227.0 104,224,797,227.0

The current Market Cap of BlockDAG is $ 1.83M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BDAG is 90.71B, with a total supply of 104224797227.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.10M.