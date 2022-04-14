BlockCycle (BLOC) Tokenomics Discover key insights into BlockCycle (BLOC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

BlockCycle (BLOC) Information BlockCycle ($BLOC) is a Solana-based token designed to incentivize trading activity through an hourly lottery draw system. Every hour, the protocol tracks trades of $BLOC and identifies eligible wallets holding at least $100 worth of $BLOC during that hour. Five random winners are selected to share the reward pool, which consists of SOL tokens. The project leverages blockchain technology for transparent winner selection and reward distribution, aiming to gamify trading activity on Solana. Official Website: https://blockcycle.fun/ Buy BLOC Now!

BlockCycle (BLOC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for BlockCycle (BLOC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 10.57K Total Supply: $ 1000.00M Circulating Supply: $ 1000.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 10.57K All-Time High: $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0

BlockCycle (BLOC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of BlockCycle (BLOC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BLOC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BLOC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BLOC's tokenomics, explore BLOC token's live price!

