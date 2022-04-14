Blobana pet (BLOB) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Blobana pet (BLOB), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Blobana pet (BLOB) Information Blobana: The Onchain Entity of Growth Blobana is a dynamic, decentralized being that thrives within the fabric of blockchain ecosystems, evolving with every interaction in the market. Designed to embody the life cycle of organic growth, Blobana redefines how we view digital entities in the Web3 space. Its existence is a vivid metaphor for adaptability, resilience, and expansion—qualities derived from the very transactions and market forces that fuel it. Official Website: https://blobanapet.com/ Whitepaper: https://blobana-whitepaper.gitbook.io/blob

Blobana pet (BLOB) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Blobana pet (BLOB), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 49.52K Total Supply: $ 999.08M Circulating Supply: $ 999.08M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 49.52K All-Time High: $ 0.02231444 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0

Blobana pet (BLOB) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Blobana pet (BLOB) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BLOB tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BLOB tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

