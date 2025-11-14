Blitz (BLTZ) is a deflationary token in the Pulseium ecosystem with an Auto-LP mechanism which rewards holders and liquidity providers with PLSX while burning supply and increasing burned liquidity from trading fees. Liquidity providers may farm with their LP tokens in our non-custodial layered liquid staking farms to earn IRS which rewards holders with INC (the PulseX farm reward token). The ecosystem is tied directly to PulseChain core tokens via liquidity while rewarding the holders and LP's with PulseChain core tokens.