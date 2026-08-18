What is Blink Galaxy about?

Outer Ring MMO is a science fiction 3rd person sandbox action MMORPG set in an open-world universe based on the Outer Ring Saga. In this universe, 5 species divided into 4 different factions compete for control of planets and resources. Players can hunt for legendary weapons, engage in massive PvP battles, explore dangerous dungeons to fight bosses, and collect epic loot and resources to upgrade their weapons and ships.

What makes Blink Galaxy unique?

All assets in the game are either generated from the player's work or created by them. This includes swords, firearms, armor, vehicles, ships, lands, buildings, and items within buildings, all of which can be converted into NFTs. Additionally, the resources needed to craft these items—such as iron, copper, gas, and wood—function as Fungible Tokens. This allows players to become the true owners of these digital items and generate value from their time invested by selling them.

Which blockchain network does Blink Galaxy run on?

Blink Galaxy operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of GQ?

The token is priced at £, marking a price movement of -0.06% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does Blink Galaxy belong to?

Blink Galaxy falls under the Gaming (GameFi),NFT,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Metaverse,Kommunitas Launchpad,Racing Games,MMO category. This classification helps investors compare GQ with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of Blink Galaxy?

Its market capitalization is £30016.08874929150000, placing the asset at rank #5783. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of GQ is currently circulating?

There are 8410358373.18918 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for Blink Galaxy today?

Over the past day, GQ generated £-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, Blink Galaxy fluctuated between £ and £, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.