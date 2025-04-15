BLCKMRKT Price ($MRKT)
The live price of BLCKMRKT ($MRKT) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 80.97K USD. $MRKT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key BLCKMRKT Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- BLCKMRKT price change within the day is -4.70%
- It has a circulating supply of 100.00B USD
Get real-time price updates of the $MRKT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate $MRKT price information.
During today, the price change of BLCKMRKT to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BLCKMRKT to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BLCKMRKT to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BLCKMRKT to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-4.70%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-3.25%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of BLCKMRKT: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.20%
-4.70%
+15.14%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$MRKT is the utility token powering BLCK MRKT LABS, a Web3 studio focused on bringing the world on-chain through raffles, auctions, and gaming. Designed for a seamless multichain experience, $MRKT fuels engagement, rewards participation, and bridges users across blockchain networks. Tech, art, community, vibes, blckmrkt is your one stop shop for all things crypto. We also use our platform for philanthropy, having raised over THIRTY THOUSAND DOLLARS in 2024 for multiple charities
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 $MRKT to VND
₫--
|1 $MRKT to AUD
A$--
|1 $MRKT to GBP
￡--
|1 $MRKT to EUR
€--
|1 $MRKT to USD
$--
|1 $MRKT to MYR
RM--
|1 $MRKT to TRY
₺--
|1 $MRKT to JPY
¥--
|1 $MRKT to RUB
₽--
|1 $MRKT to INR
₹--
|1 $MRKT to IDR
Rp--
|1 $MRKT to KRW
₩--
|1 $MRKT to PHP
₱--
|1 $MRKT to EGP
￡E.--
|1 $MRKT to BRL
R$--
|1 $MRKT to CAD
C$--
|1 $MRKT to BDT
৳--
|1 $MRKT to NGN
₦--
|1 $MRKT to UAH
₴--
|1 $MRKT to VES
Bs--
|1 $MRKT to PKR
Rs--
|1 $MRKT to KZT
₸--
|1 $MRKT to THB
฿--
|1 $MRKT to TWD
NT$--
|1 $MRKT to AED
د.إ--
|1 $MRKT to CHF
Fr--
|1 $MRKT to HKD
HK$--
|1 $MRKT to MAD
.د.م--
|1 $MRKT to MXN
$--