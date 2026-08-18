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The live BlazeStake Staked SOL price today is 100.02 USD.BSOL market cap is 70,190,610 USD. Track real-time BSOL to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live BlazeStake Staked SOL price today is 100.02 USD.BSOL market cap is 70,190,610 USD. Track real-time BSOL to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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BlazeStake Staked SOL Logo

BlazeStake Staked SOL Price (BSOL)

Unlisted

1 BSOL to USD Live Price:

$99.79
$99.79$99.79
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
BlazeStake Staked SOL (BSOL) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 21:52:44 (UTC+8)

BlazeStake Staked SOL Price Today

The live BlazeStake Staked SOL (BSOL) price today is $ 100.02, with a 1.14% change over the past 24 hours. The current BSOL to USD conversion rate is $ 100.02 per BSOL.

BlazeStake Staked SOL currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 70,190,610, with a circulating supply of 701.80K BSOL. During the last 24 hours, BSOL traded between $ 98.55 (low) and $ 100.08 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 344.04, while the all-time low was $ 22.89.

In short-term performance, BSOL moved +0.32% in the last hour and +0.38% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 233.49K.

BlazeStake Staked SOL (BSOL) Market Information

$ 70.19M
$ 70.19M$ 70.19M

$ 233.49K
$ 233.49K$ 233.49K

$ 70.19M
$ 70.19M$ 70.19M

701.80K
701.80K 701.80K

701,798.080881318
701,798.080881318 701,798.080881318

The current Market Cap of BlazeStake Staked SOL is $ 70.19M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 233.49K. The circulating supply of BSOL is 701.80K, with a total supply of 701798.080881318. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 70.19M.

BlazeStake Staked SOL Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 98.55
$ 98.55$ 98.55
24H Low
$ 100.08
$ 100.08$ 100.08
24H High

$ 98.55
$ 98.55$ 98.55

$ 100.08
$ 100.08$ 100.08

$ 344.04
$ 344.04$ 344.04

$ 22.89
$ 22.89$ 22.89

+0.32%

+1.14%

+0.38%

+0.38%

BlazeStake Staked SOL (BSOL) Price History USD

During today, the price change of BlazeStake Staked SOL to USD was $ +1.13.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BlazeStake Staked SOL to USD was $ +0.7990497780.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BlazeStake Staked SOL to USD was $ +12.8455686000.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BlazeStake Staked SOL to USD was $ +0.00414002931862.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +1.13+1.14%
30 Days$ +0.7990497780+0.80%
60 Days$ +12.8455686000+12.84%
90 Days$ +0.00414002931862+0.00%

Price Prediction for BlazeStake Staked SOL

BlazeStake Staked SOL (BSOL) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of BSOL in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
BlazeStake Staked SOL (BSOL) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of BlazeStake Staked SOL could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price BlazeStake Staked SOL will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for BSOL price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking BlazeStake Staked SOL Price Prediction.

What is BlazeStake Staked SOL (BSOL)

BlazeStake is a fully non-custodial Solana stake pool protocol that is supported by the Solana Foundation. By staking SOL through BlazeStake, users receive BlazeStake Staked SOL (bSOL) tokens that can be used in DeFi applications. BlazeStake automatically delegates SOL across many Solana validators to strengthen the decentralization of Solana. bSOL is designed to increase in value compared to SOL every epoch relative to the staking APY, as bSOL is always backed by an amount of SOL which increases as staking rewards compound. Users can always withdraw their SOL from the stake pool at any time either through the instant unstake feature or through delayed unstaking.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

BlazeStake Staked SOL (BSOL) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Liquid Staked SOLLiquid StakingLiquid Staking Tokens

About BlazeStake Staked SOL

What is the current market price of BlazeStake Staked SOL?

BlazeStake Staked SOL is valued at £73.7027838342450000, moving 1.14% over the last 24 hours. This reflects the most recent state of supply and demand across global crypto markets.

How many unique holders does BSOL have?

There are -- on-chain holders, indicating the distribution and community adoption of BSOL. A rising holder count is often considered a signal of strengthening network participation or increased long-term interest.

How active is BlazeStake Staked SOL on its native blockchain?

As a token on --, activity is influenced by wallet interactions, network fees, staking behavior, and smart contract usage. Elevated activity may correlate with higher trading volume or emerging ecosystem developments.

What is the total circulating supply of BSOL?

The circulating supply stands at 701798.080881318, which directly affects token scarcity and valuation. Supply changes can occur due to emissions, burns, or unlock schedules.

What's the 24-hour volume for BlazeStake Staked SOL?

BlazeStake Staked SOL generated £-- in trading volume during the past day, demonstrating how actively the asset is being traded and its liquidity depth.

How does BSOL perform relative to Solana Ecosystem,Liquid Staking Tokens,Liquid Staked SOL,Liquid Staking competitors?

Compared to other assets in the Solana Ecosystem,Liquid Staking Tokens,Liquid Staked SOL,Liquid Staking segment, BSOL's momentum is influenced by market sentiment, investor adoption, and on-chain metrics tied to --.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About BlazeStake Staked SOL

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 21:52:44 (UTC+8)

BlazeStake Staked SOL (BSOL) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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