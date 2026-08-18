BlazeStake Staked SOL Price Today

The live BlazeStake Staked SOL (BSOL) price today is $ 100.02, with a 1.14% change over the past 24 hours. The current BSOL to USD conversion rate is $ 100.02 per BSOL.

BlazeStake Staked SOL currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 70,190,610, with a circulating supply of 701.80K BSOL. During the last 24 hours, BSOL traded between $ 98.55 (low) and $ 100.08 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 344.04, while the all-time low was $ 22.89.

In short-term performance, BSOL moved +0.32% in the last hour and +0.38% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 233.49K.

BlazeStake Staked SOL (BSOL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 70.19M$ 70.19M $ 70.19M Volume (24H) $ 233.49K$ 233.49K $ 233.49K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 70.19M$ 70.19M $ 70.19M Circulation Supply 701.80K 701.80K 701.80K Total Supply 701,798.080881318 701,798.080881318 701,798.080881318

The current Market Cap of BlazeStake Staked SOL is $ 70.19M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 233.49K. The circulating supply of BSOL is 701.80K, with a total supply of 701798.080881318. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 70.19M.