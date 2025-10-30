blai (BLAI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00098237 $ 0.00098237 $ 0.00098237 24H Low $ 0.0012596 $ 0.0012596 $ 0.0012596 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00098237$ 0.00098237 $ 0.00098237 24H High $ 0.0012596$ 0.0012596 $ 0.0012596 All Time High $ 0.01077165$ 0.01077165 $ 0.01077165 Lowest Price $ 0.00076277$ 0.00076277 $ 0.00076277 Price Change (1H) -1.62% Price Change (1D) -8.25% Price Change (7D) -8.31% Price Change (7D) -8.31%

blai (BLAI) real-time price is $0.00115341. Over the past 24 hours, BLAI traded between a low of $ 0.00098237 and a high of $ 0.0012596, showing active market volatility. BLAI's all-time high price is $ 0.01077165, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00076277.

In terms of short-term performance, BLAI has changed by -1.62% over the past hour, -8.25% over 24 hours, and -8.31% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

blai (BLAI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 893.81K$ 893.81K $ 893.81K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.15M$ 1.15M $ 1.15M Circulation Supply 775.00M 775.00M 775.00M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of blai is $ 893.81K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BLAI is 775.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.15M.