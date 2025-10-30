BladeSwap (BLADE) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00101624 $ 0.00101624 $ 0.00101624 24H Low $ 0.00110164 $ 0.00110164 $ 0.00110164 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00101624$ 0.00101624 $ 0.00101624 24H High $ 0.00110164$ 0.00110164 $ 0.00110164 All Time High $ 0.207049$ 0.207049 $ 0.207049 Lowest Price $ 0.00068298$ 0.00068298 $ 0.00068298 Price Change (1H) -1.05% Price Change (1D) -4.94% Price Change (7D) -2.06% Price Change (7D) -2.06%

BladeSwap (BLADE) real-time price is $0.0010192. Over the past 24 hours, BLADE traded between a low of $ 0.00101624 and a high of $ 0.00110164, showing active market volatility. BLADE's all-time high price is $ 0.207049, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00068298.

In terms of short-term performance, BLADE has changed by -1.05% over the past hour, -4.94% over 24 hours, and -2.06% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

BladeSwap (BLADE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 97.82K$ 97.82K $ 97.82K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 187.42K$ 187.42K $ 187.42K Circulation Supply 96.02M 96.02M 96.02M Total Supply 183,956,625.703699 183,956,625.703699 183,956,625.703699

The current Market Cap of BladeSwap is $ 97.82K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BLADE is 96.02M, with a total supply of 183956625.703699. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 187.42K.