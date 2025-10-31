Blade (BLADE) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.01000317 24H High $ 0.01440554 All Time High $ 0.702613 Lowest Price $ 0.00579944 Price Change (1H) -0.11% Price Change (1D) +3.24% Price Change (7D) +11.70%

Blade (BLADE) real-time price is $0.01263928. Over the past 24 hours, BLADE traded between a low of $ 0.01000317 and a high of $ 0.01440554, showing active market volatility. BLADE's all-time high price is $ 0.702613, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00579944.

In terms of short-term performance, BLADE has changed by -0.11% over the past hour, +3.24% over 24 hours, and +11.70% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Blade (BLADE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 63.80K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.26M Circulation Supply 5.05M Total Supply 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Blade is $ 63.80K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BLADE is 5.05M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.26M.