Blackhole Price (BLACK)
The live Blackhole (BLACK) price today is $ 0.00157333, with a 2.65% change over the past 24 hours. The current BLACK to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00157333 per BLACK.
Blackhole currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 416,033, with a circulating supply of 264.43M BLACK. During the last 24 hours, BLACK traded between $ 0.00160114 (low) and $ 0.00164643 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.52, while the all-time low was $ 0.00157305.
In short-term performance, BLACK moved -2.39% in the last hour and -9.71% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 10.68K.
The current Market Cap of Blackhole is $ 416.03K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 10.68K. The circulating supply of BLACK is 264.43M, with a total supply of 266687683.5689429. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 419.59K.
-2.39%
-2.65%
-9.71%
-9.71%
During today, the price change of Blackhole to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Blackhole to USD was $ -0.0005540277.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Blackhole to USD was $ -0.0009098979.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Blackhole to USD was $ +0.0000000013746952713.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-2.65%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0005540277
|-35.21%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0009098979
|-57.83%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0000000013746952713
|+0.00%
In 2040, the price of Blackhole could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Blackhole is a next-generation ve3,3 decentralized exchange (DEX) built on the Avalanche C-Chain, optimized for deep liquidity, sustainable emissions, and long-term incentive alignment. At its core, Blackhole leverages an enhanced ve(3,3) tokenomics model, combining dynamic governance, emissions-based rewards, and advanced automated market maker (AMM) infrastructure to deliver capital-efficient liquidity solutions. The native token of the protocol, $BLACK, is used for: Emission rewards to liquidity providers
Locking into veNFTs to gain governance rights and rewards
Staking to earn protocol revenue and bribes
Perma-locking to mint special Supermassive veNFTs with non-decaying power
Blackhole’s unique two-tier governance system revolves around veBLACK vote-escrowed NFTs minted by locking $BLACK tokens. Users can choose between two types: Singularity veNFT: Users lock $BLACK for up to 4 years to earn veBLACK, gaining proportional voting power and protocol revenue.
Supermassive veNFT: Created by permanently burning $BLACK tokens. These NFTs receive enhanced rewards, non-decaying voting power, and a 10% rebase bonus. All team tokens are burned into Supermassive veNFTs, eliminating future sell pressure.
How Does Blackhole Work? Blackhole’s incentive engine operates in epochs. Each week, veNFT holders vote on “gauges” that determine which liquidity pools receive $BLACK emissions. In return, voters earn: A share of trading fees from voted pools
100% of bribes and partner incentives from those pools
Rebase rewards based on emission dynamics
The protocol features variable AMMs for volatile assets, stable AMMs for correlated pairs like stablecoins, and concentrated liquidity pools for precision market-making. LPs can earn higher fees by focusing capital around price ranges and staking to access emissions. New projects can launch liquidity via Genesis Pools, a capital-efficient bootstrapping system with fixed price contributions and auto-staking. Genesis participants earn LP tokens and start receiving emissions in the next epoch.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
What is the live price of Blackhole?
The current valuation sits at £0.0011593561376717925000, showing a price movement of -2.65% over the last 24 hours.
How does market sentiment affect BLACK?
Sentiment is shaped by macroeconomic conditions, industry news, and developments across the -- ecosystem. Positive sentiment often correlates with rising volume and short-term price increases.
What is Blackhole's market cap and global rank?
With a market capitalization of £306566.58935125425000, Blackhole stands at rank #3420, highlighting its influence and scale within the broader market.
What is the recent trading activity like?
BLACK recorded £-- in 24-hour trading volume, demonstrating the level of active participation from global traders.
How volatile is BLACK today?
The token's volatility is measured at --%, helping traders assess whether the market is experiencing stability or rapid fluctuations.
What is today's 24h trading range?
It moved between £0.0011798487833269650000 and £0.0012132220994622675000, indicating the intraday price strength.
What long-term factors influence Blackhole?
Factors include circulating supply (264429246.4837201 tokens), adoption trends within Decentralized Exchange (DEX),Exchange-based Tokens,Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Automated Market Maker (AMM),Avalanche Ecosystem, and overall traction of the -- network.
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