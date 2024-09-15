BKOKFi (BKOK) Tokenomics
Launched on September 15, 2024, by a team located in Singapore, BKOK is a smart contract featuring three distinct liquidity pools.
First Liquidity Pool: BKOK/BNB Engage in standard trading with BNB, enhanced by an automatic burn mechanism that increases its value by 0.25% per hour (6% per day).
Second Liquidity Pool: BKOK/USDT Participate in standard trading with USDT and capitalize on arbitrage opportunities by leveraging the price discrepancies between the BKOK/USDT and BKOK/BNB pools.
Third Liquidity Pool: BKOK Assurance Pool This pool is designed to protect investors' capital by limiting downside risk. It is exclusively for the benefit of holders, with the price of BKOK in this pool appreciating over time. Transactions in this pool are limited to sell trades, and BNB accumulates as time progresses. Investors can rest assured that liquidity will always be available. When investments are liquidated through this channel, tokens are burned, contributing to the price increase of both the BKOK/BNB and BKOK/USDT pools.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BKOK tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BKOK tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
