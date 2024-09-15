BKOKFi (BKOK) Information

Launched on September 15, 2024, by a team located in Singapore, BKOK is a smart contract featuring three distinct liquidity pools.

First Liquidity Pool: BKOK/BNB Engage in standard trading with BNB, enhanced by an automatic burn mechanism that increases its value by 0.25% per hour (6% per day).

Second Liquidity Pool: BKOK/USDT Participate in standard trading with USDT and capitalize on arbitrage opportunities by leveraging the price discrepancies between the BKOK/USDT and BKOK/BNB pools.

Third Liquidity Pool: BKOK Assurance Pool This pool is designed to protect investors' capital by limiting downside risk. It is exclusively for the benefit of holders, with the price of BKOK in this pool appreciating over time. Transactions in this pool are limited to sell trades, and BNB accumulates as time progresses. Investors can rest assured that liquidity will always be available. When investments are liquidated through this channel, tokens are burned, contributing to the price increase of both the BKOK/BNB and BKOK/USDT pools.