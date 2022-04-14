Bizzy by Virtuals (BIZ) Tokenomics
Bizzy by Virtuals (BIZ) Information
Bizzy is the AI engine behind Buzzing — a social media platform built on permissionless, AI-driven prediction markets. Buzzing was also awarded 3rd place at the Virtuals Global Hackathon.
Prediction markets let people trade on the likelihood of future events, much like trading stocks. With real money on the line, they tap into collective intelligence and often outperform traditional social media speculation.
But prediction markets still face serious friction. Placing a bet often requires deep research, yet users lack the tools and insights available in traditional finance. The topics people care about are fast-moving and diverse — but creating corresponding prediction markets and securing reliable oracle support is still a heavy lift.
Bizzy changes all that.
It analyzes data, surfaces insights, and helps users make smarter bets. As an AI copilot, Bizzy also assists users in creating new markets, providing oracle support for resolution, and bootstrapping liquidity — making it easier to turn any topic into a tradable conversation.
Bizzy by Virtuals (BIZ) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Bizzy by Virtuals (BIZ), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Bizzy by Virtuals (BIZ) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Bizzy by Virtuals (BIZ) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BIZ tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BIZ tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand BIZ's tokenomics, explore BIZ token's live price!
BIZ Price Prediction
Want to know where BIZ might be heading? Our BIZ price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.