BizAuto (BIZA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00018153 24H High $ 0.00022466 All Time High $ 0.0324594 Lowest Price $ 0.00002802 Price Change (1H) +3.18% Price Change (1D) -10.05% Price Change (7D) -10.11%

BizAuto (BIZA) real-time price is $0.0001903. Over the past 24 hours, BIZA traded between a low of $ 0.00018153 and a high of $ 0.00022466, showing active market volatility. BIZA's all-time high price is $ 0.0324594, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00002802.

In terms of short-term performance, BIZA has changed by +3.18% over the past hour, -10.05% over 24 hours, and -10.11% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

BizAuto (BIZA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 622.94K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 719.48K Circulation Supply 3.29B Total Supply 3,800,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of BizAuto is $ 622.94K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BIZA is 3.29B, with a total supply of 3800000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 719.48K.