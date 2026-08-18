BitShiba Price Today

The live BitShiba (SHIBA) price today is $ 0, with a 0.51% change over the past 24 hours. The current SHIBA to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SHIBA.

BitShiba currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 222,896, with a circulating supply of 1,000.00T SHIBA. During the last 24 hours, SHIBA traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SHIBA moved -0.11% in the last hour and -0.05% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

BitShiba (SHIBA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 222.90K$ 222.90K $ 222.90K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 222.90K$ 222.90K $ 222.90K Circulation Supply 1,000.00T 1,000.00T 1,000.00T Total Supply 1.0e+15 1.0e+15 1.0e+15

The current Market Cap of BitShiba is $ 222.90K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SHIBA is 1,000.00T, with a total supply of 1.0e+15. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 222.90K.