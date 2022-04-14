BitNomad (BNOM) Tokenomics Discover key insights into BitNomad (BNOM), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

BitNomad (BNOM) Information NOMAD is someone who cares about the safety of children on the internet. He strives to create a safe environment where children can enjoy and explore the web without risks. NOMAD believes that children are the future and works diligently to provide educational resources and protection tools that ensure the digital world is a safe and beneficial place for them. Thanks to NOMAD's efforts, children can enjoy technology in a safe and positive way. Official Website: https://bitnomad.vip/ Whitepaper: https://bitnomad.vip/ Buy BNOM Now!

BitNomad (BNOM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for BitNomad (BNOM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 11.94K $ 11.94K $ 11.94K Total Supply: $ 600.00M $ 600.00M $ 600.00M Circulating Supply: $ 600.00M $ 600.00M $ 600.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 11.94K $ 11.94K $ 11.94K All-Time High: $ 0.003732 $ 0.003732 $ 0.003732 All-Time Low: $ 0.00000146 $ 0.00000146 $ 0.00000146 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about BitNomad (BNOM) price

BitNomad (BNOM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of BitNomad (BNOM) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BNOM tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BNOM tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BNOM's tokenomics, explore BNOM token's live price!

