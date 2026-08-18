Bitmine xStock Price Today

The live Bitmine xStock (BMNRX) price today is $ 18.84, with a 2.89% change over the past 24 hours. The current BMNRX to USD conversion rate is $ 18.84 per BMNRX.

Bitmine xStock currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,129,381, with a circulating supply of 59.96K BMNRX. During the last 24 hours, BMNRX traded between $ 18.31 (low) and $ 18.92 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 30.28, while the all-time low was $ 12.91.

In short-term performance, BMNRX moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 6.02K.

Bitmine xStock (BMNRX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.13M$ 1.13M $ 1.13M Volume (24H) $ 6.02K$ 6.02K $ 6.02K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 72.76M$ 72.76M $ 72.76M Circulation Supply 59.96K 59.96K 59.96K Total Supply 3,863,076.068742237 3,863,076.068742237 3,863,076.068742237

The current Market Cap of Bitmine xStock is $ 1.13M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 6.02K. The circulating supply of BMNRX is 59.96K, with a total supply of 3863076.068742237. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 72.76M.