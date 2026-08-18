BITIZENS Price Today

The live BITIZENS (BPEG) price today is $ 1.23, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current BPEG to USD conversion rate is $ 1.23 per BPEG.

BITIZENS currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 12,336.67, with a circulating supply of 10.00K BPEG. During the last 24 hours, BPEG traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 13.26, while the all-time low was $ 1.23.

In short-term performance, BPEG moved -- in the last hour and -5.66% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 55.91.

BITIZENS (BPEG) Market Information

Market Cap $ 12.34K$ 12.34K $ 12.34K Volume (24H) $ 55.91$ 55.91 $ 55.91 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 12.34K$ 12.34K $ 12.34K Circulation Supply 10.00K 10.00K 10.00K Total Supply 10,000.0 10,000.0 10,000.0

The current Market Cap of BITIZENS is $ 12.34K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 55.91. The circulating supply of BPEG is 10.00K, with a total supply of 10000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 12.34K.