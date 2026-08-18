Bitget Wrapped BTC Price Today

The live Bitget Wrapped BTC (BGBTC) price today is $ 64,249, with a 1.03% change over the past 24 hours. The current BGBTC to USD conversion rate is $ 64,249 per BGBTC.

Bitget Wrapped BTC currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 63,221,451, with a circulating supply of 984.00 BGBTC. During the last 24 hours, BGBTC traded between $ 63,411 (low) and $ 64,567 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 82,700, while the all-time low was $ 58,296.

In short-term performance, BGBTC moved -0.10% in the last hour and -0.22% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 21.74K.

Bitget Wrapped BTC (BGBTC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 63.22M$ 63.22M $ 63.22M Volume (24H) $ 21.74K$ 21.74K $ 21.74K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 63.22M$ 63.22M $ 63.22M Circulation Supply 984.00 984.00 984.00 Total Supply 984.0 984.0 984.0

The current Market Cap of Bitget Wrapped BTC is $ 63.22M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 21.74K. The circulating supply of BGBTC is 984.00, with a total supply of 984.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 63.22M.