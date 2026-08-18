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The live Bitget Wrapped BTC price today is 64,249 USD.BGBTC market cap is 63,221,451 USD. Track real-time BGBTC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Bitget Wrapped BTC price today is 64,249 USD.BGBTC market cap is 63,221,451 USD. Track real-time BGBTC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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Bitget Wrapped BTC Logo

Bitget Wrapped BTC Price (BGBTC)

Unlisted

1 BGBTC to USD Live Price:

$64,191
$64,191$64,191
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Bitget Wrapped BTC (BGBTC) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 21:49:12 (UTC+8)

Bitget Wrapped BTC Price Today

The live Bitget Wrapped BTC (BGBTC) price today is $ 64,249, with a 1.03% change over the past 24 hours. The current BGBTC to USD conversion rate is $ 64,249 per BGBTC.

Bitget Wrapped BTC currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 63,221,451, with a circulating supply of 984.00 BGBTC. During the last 24 hours, BGBTC traded between $ 63,411 (low) and $ 64,567 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 82,700, while the all-time low was $ 58,296.

In short-term performance, BGBTC moved -0.10% in the last hour and -0.22% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 21.74K.

Bitget Wrapped BTC (BGBTC) Market Information

$ 63.22M
$ 63.22M$ 63.22M

$ 21.74K
$ 21.74K$ 21.74K

$ 63.22M
$ 63.22M$ 63.22M

984.00
984.00 984.00

984.0
984.0 984.0

The current Market Cap of Bitget Wrapped BTC is $ 63.22M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 21.74K. The circulating supply of BGBTC is 984.00, with a total supply of 984.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 63.22M.

Bitget Wrapped BTC Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 63,411
$ 63,411$ 63,411
24H Low
$ 64,567
$ 64,567$ 64,567
24H High

$ 63,411
$ 63,411$ 63,411

$ 64,567
$ 64,567$ 64,567

$ 82,700
$ 82,700$ 82,700

$ 58,296
$ 58,296$ 58,296

-0.10%

+1.03%

-0.22%

-0.22%

Bitget Wrapped BTC (BGBTC) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Bitget Wrapped BTC to USD was $ +657.69.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Bitget Wrapped BTC to USD was $ -272.6599062000.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Bitget Wrapped BTC to USD was $ +304.2061652000.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Bitget Wrapped BTC to USD was $ -0.425659120556.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +657.69+1.03%
30 Days$ -272.6599062000-0.42%
60 Days$ +304.2061652000+0.47%
90 Days$ -0.425659120556-0.00%

Price Prediction for Bitget Wrapped BTC

Bitget Wrapped BTC (BGBTC) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of BGBTC in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Bitget Wrapped BTC (BGBTC) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Bitget Wrapped BTC could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Bitget Wrapped BTC will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for BGBTC price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Bitget Wrapped BTC Price Prediction.

What is Bitget Wrapped BTC (BGBTC)

Bitget Wrapped Bitcoin (BGBTC) is a wrapped version of Bitcoin (BTC), pegged 1:1 with BTC on Bitget. BGBTC allows users to hold BTC while earning value in the DeFi space. Bitget plans to expand the on-chain use cases for BGBTC, giving access to yield opportunities that were previously unavailable to BTC holders — all while maintaining your BTC positions and securing greater value in the DeFi ecosystem. Users can subscribe to and redeem BGBTC through the BGBTC subscription channel on the product page. Additionally, users can stake BGBTC on Bitget Earn. Bitget will be collaborating with multiple Bitcoin DeFi projects to offer diversified yield opportunities. Bitget partners with multiple DeFi projects in the Bitcoin ecosystem, allowing users who stake BGBTC to earn stackable reward points (BGPoints) from various projects. These points can be converted into token airdrops after the projects' token generation events (TGEs).

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Bitget Wrapped BTC (BGBTC) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Ethereum EcosystemWrapped-Tokens

About Bitget Wrapped BTC

What is the current market price of Bitget Wrapped BTC?

Bitget Wrapped BTC is valued at £47343.83281910025000, moving 1.03% over the last 24 hours. This reflects the most recent state of supply and demand across global crypto markets.

How many unique holders does BGBTC have?

There are -- on-chain holders, indicating the distribution and community adoption of BGBTC. A rising holder count is often considered a signal of strengthening network participation or increased long-term interest.

How active is Bitget Wrapped BTC on its native blockchain?

As a token on --, activity is influenced by wallet interactions, network fees, staking behavior, and smart contract usage. Elevated activity may correlate with higher trading volume or emerging ecosystem developments.

What is the total circulating supply of BGBTC?

The circulating supply stands at 984.0, which directly affects token scarcity and valuation. Supply changes can occur due to emissions, burns, or unlock schedules.

What's the 24-hour volume for Bitget Wrapped BTC?

Bitget Wrapped BTC generated £-- in trading volume during the past day, demonstrating how actively the asset is being traded and its liquidity depth.

How does BGBTC perform relative to Wrapped-Tokens,Ethereum Ecosystem competitors?

Compared to other assets in the Wrapped-Tokens,Ethereum Ecosystem segment, BGBTC's momentum is influenced by market sentiment, investor adoption, and on-chain metrics tied to --.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Bitget Wrapped BTC

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 21:49:12 (UTC+8)

Bitget Wrapped BTC (BGBTC) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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