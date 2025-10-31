Bitecoin (BITE) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 24H Low $ 0 24H High All Time High $ 0.051432 Lowest Price $ 0.00021189 Price Change (1H) -- Price Change (1D) -- Price Change (7D) -0.90%

Bitecoin (BITE) real-time price is $0.00022373. Over the past 24 hours, BITE traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. BITE's all-time high price is $ 0.051432, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00021189.

In terms of short-term performance, BITE has changed by -- over the past hour, -- over 24 hours, and -0.90% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Bitecoin (BITE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 94.12K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 94.12K Circulation Supply 420.69M Total Supply 420,690,000.0

The current Market Cap of Bitecoin is $ 94.12K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BITE is 420.69M, with a total supply of 420690000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 94.12K.