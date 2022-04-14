BitCone (CONE) Tokenomics
BitCone (CONE) Information
BitCone (CONE) is a community utility token made by Cones, for Cones. 608 Billion tokens were created to parallel the 608 Cone Head - Reddit Collectible Avatars. The token is governed democratically, so every decision is voted on via Conemunity Polls.
BitCones can be earned through Avatar Airdrops, Community Events and "BitCone Mining", a revolutionary automated content monetization platform, that incentivizes user engagement in r/ConeHeads and other participating subReddits.
BitCones can also be utilized to Trade & List Reddit Collectible Avatars NFT on our very own NFT Marketplace - Avatarmate.xyz!
BitCone (CONE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for BitCone (CONE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
BitCone (CONE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of BitCone (CONE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CONE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CONE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand CONE's tokenomics, explore CONE token's live price!
CONE Price Prediction
Want to know where CONE might be heading? Our CONE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.