BitcoinZK (ZYRA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.071497 $ 0.071497 $ 0.071497 24H Low $ 0.076906 $ 0.076906 $ 0.076906 24H High 24H Low $ 0.071497$ 0.071497 $ 0.071497 24H High $ 0.076906$ 0.076906 $ 0.076906 All Time High $ 0.167321$ 0.167321 $ 0.167321 Lowest Price $ 0.056991$ 0.056991 $ 0.056991 Price Change (1H) +0.76% Price Change (1D) -6.01% Price Change (7D) -13.64% Price Change (7D) -13.64%

BitcoinZK (ZYRA) real-time price is $0.072072. Over the past 24 hours, ZYRA traded between a low of $ 0.071497 and a high of $ 0.076906, showing active market volatility. ZYRA's all-time high price is $ 0.167321, while its all-time low price is $ 0.056991.

In terms of short-term performance, ZYRA has changed by +0.76% over the past hour, -6.01% over 24 hours, and -13.64% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

BitcoinZK (ZYRA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 18.01M$ 18.01M $ 18.01M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 72.05M$ 72.05M $ 72.05M Circulation Supply 250.00M 250.00M 250.00M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of BitcoinZK is $ 18.01M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ZYRA is 250.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 72.05M.