BitcoinPoW Price (BTCW)
The live price of BitcoinPoW (BTCW) today is 0.00399926 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 13.61K USD. BTCW to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key BitcoinPoW Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- BitcoinPoW price change within the day is +0.01%
- It has a circulating supply of 3.41M USD
During today, the price change of BitcoinPoW to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BitcoinPoW to USD was $ -0.0011431304.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BitcoinPoW to USD was $ -0.0025276606.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BitcoinPoW to USD was $ -0.03047745855110658.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.01%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0011431304
|-28.58%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0025276606
|-63.20%
|90 Days
|$ -0.03047745855110658
|-88.40%
Discover the latest price analysis of BitcoinPoW: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.02%
+0.01%
+2.44%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
BitcoinPoW (BTCW) is a revolutionary new cryptocurrency asset that aims to decentralize mining by eliminating mining pools from it's protocol. With a Proof of Work (PoW) and Proof of Transactions (PoT) consensus (otherwise known as PoW/PoT), the block rewards for BitcoinPoW are distributed in a unique way that allows people to mine with a unique risk-reward distribution. By securing the network through a new means of validating previous and current transactions, BitcoinPoW may arguably become one of the most secure blockchains that the market has to offer. Coin supply api: https://explorer.bitcoin-pow.org/api/blockchain/coins
|1 BTCW to VND
₫102.54502566
|1 BTCW to AUD
A$0.0062788382
|1 BTCW to GBP
￡0.002999445
|1 BTCW to EUR
€0.0035193488
|1 BTCW to USD
$0.00399926
|1 BTCW to MYR
RM0.0176367366
|1 BTCW to TRY
₺0.1521318504
|1 BTCW to JPY
¥0.5724540764
|1 BTCW to RUB
₽0.3290991054
|1 BTCW to INR
₹0.3426565968
|1 BTCW to IDR
Rp67.784057629
|1 BTCW to KRW
₩5.69694587
|1 BTCW to PHP
₱0.2272379532
|1 BTCW to EGP
￡E.0.2039222674
|1 BTCW to BRL
R$0.023395671
|1 BTCW to CAD
C$0.0055189788
|1 BTCW to BDT
৳0.4858700974
|1 BTCW to NGN
₦6.4193322038
|1 BTCW to UAH
₴0.1650894528
|1 BTCW to VES
Bs0.28394746
|1 BTCW to PKR
Rs1.12179243
|1 BTCW to KZT
₸2.0710567836
|1 BTCW to THB
฿0.1338152396
|1 BTCW to TWD
NT$0.1299359574
|1 BTCW to AED
د.إ0.0146772842
|1 BTCW to CHF
Fr0.0032394006
|1 BTCW to HKD
HK$0.030994265
|1 BTCW to MAD
.د.م0.0370331476
|1 BTCW to MXN
$0.0802251556