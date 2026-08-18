BitcoinII Price Today

The live BitcoinII (BC2) price today is $ 0.237846, with a 0.61% change over the past 24 hours. The current BC2 to USD conversion rate is $ 0.237846 per BC2.

BitcoinII currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 588,205, with a circulating supply of 2.47M BC2. During the last 24 hours, BC2 traded between $ 0.236489 (low) and $ 0.259784 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.89, while the all-time low was $ 0.153103.

In short-term performance, BC2 moved -0.12% in the last hour and +14.63% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 113.86K.

BitcoinII (BC2) Market Information

Market Cap $ 588.21K$ 588.21K $ 588.21K Volume (24H) $ 113.86K$ 113.86K $ 113.86K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 588.21K$ 588.21K $ 588.21K Circulation Supply 2.47M 2.47M 2.47M Total Supply 2,473,050.0 2,473,050.0 2,473,050.0

The current Market Cap of BitcoinII is $ 588.21K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 113.86K. The circulating supply of BC2 is 2.47M, with a total supply of 2473050.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 588.21K.