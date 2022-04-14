Bitcoin Wizard Mascot (BTCWIZ) Tokenomics

Bitcoin Wizard Mascot (BTCWIZ) Tokenomics

Bitcoin Wizard Mascot (BTCWIZ) Information

BTCWIZ is a funny and silly memecoin and it’s the official and inseparable Mascot of Bitcoin, the magical guide that supports and amplifies the power of the king of cryptocurrencies.

Founded within the legendary College of Bitcoin Wizardry, BTCWIZ merges magic and crypto, creating a dedicated and visionary community that celebrates the true essence of "MaGiC InTeRnet MoNey." The magical journey began in 2013, when a Reddit user, u/mavensbot, created an illustration of the Bitcoin Wizard for r/Bitcoin, accompanied by the phrase "Magic Internet Money." This image brought a wave of attention to Bitcoin, raising its value and marking the start of the Bitcoin Wizard’s story. Today, BTCWIZ continues this tradition, keeping its strong bond with Bitcoin and guiding the community through the power of blockchain. Every wizard in the College HODLs BTCWIZ and BTC as symbols of loyalty.

Bitcoin Wizard Mascot (BTCWIZ) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Market Cap:
$ 21.64K
Total Supply:
$ 999.04M
Circulating Supply:
$ 999.04M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 21.64K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00205003
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
Bitcoin Wizard Mascot (BTCWIZ) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Bitcoin Wizard Mascot (BTCWIZ) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of BTCWIZ tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many BTCWIZ tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand BTCWIZ's tokenomics, explore BTCWIZ token's live price!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.