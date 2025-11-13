Bitcoin the Turtle $SLOW is a community-driven memecoin built on the Kaspa using the KRC-20 token standard. The project was launched as a fair distribution without pre-mines or team allocations, emphasizing accessibility and decentralization. Inspired by the Kaspa founder’s pet turtle, $SLOW serves as both a cultural and creative initiative within the Kaspa ecosystem. Its primary focus is community engagement, awareness-building, and supporting Kaspa adoption through lighthearted branding and community initiatives.