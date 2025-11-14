Bitcoin Roller Coaster Guy ($BRCG) is a meme token on the Ethereum blockchain inspired by one of the first visual memes in cryptocurrency culture. Created in 2013, the "Roller Coaster Guy" animation became a widely recognized symbol of Bitcoin’s price volatility. The $BRCG token aims to preserve this cultural artifact by bringing it on-chain through a community-owned ERC-20 token. The token has no taxes, renounced ownership, and permanently burned liquidity.