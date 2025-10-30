Bitcoin on Katana (BTCK) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 107,841 24H High $ 112,668 All Time High $ 125,460 Lowest Price $ 104,346 Price Change (1H) -0.79% Price Change (1D) -4.19% Price Change (7D) -1.07%

Bitcoin on Katana (BTCK) real-time price is $107,846. Over the past 24 hours, BTCK traded between a low of $ 107,841 and a high of $ 112,668, showing active market volatility. BTCK's all-time high price is $ 125,460, while its all-time low price is $ 104,346.

In terms of short-term performance, BTCK has changed by -0.79% over the past hour, -4.19% over 24 hours, and -1.07% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Bitcoin on Katana (BTCK) Market Information

Market Cap $ 37.10M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 37.10M Circulation Supply 344.01 Total Supply 344.01372759

The current Market Cap of Bitcoin on Katana is $ 37.10M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BTCK is 344.01, with a total supply of 344.01372759. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 37.10M.