Bitcoin Limited Edition (BTCLE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Bitcoin Limited Edition (BTCLE) Information
About BTCLE
What is Bitcoin Limited Edition? Bitcoin Limited Edition (BTCLE) is more than just another token—it represents a bold redefinition of scarcity in a market oversaturated with speculative cryptocurrencies. As part of a broader vision to launch Bitcoin Layer 2 Limited, BTCLE stands at the forefront of innovation, combining exclusivity, transparency, and decentralization with a long-term roadmap to reshape blockchain finance. At its core, BTCLE is not simply an investment; it is a vision for the future of finance, where scarcity meets innovation. With the upcoming Bitcoin Layer 2 Limited initiative, we are building a scalable, efficient, and secure second layer anchored to the Bitcoin blockchain—the most secure network in existence. With a clear goal to bridge Real World Assets (RWA) into crypto, we are providing a simplified and accessible pathway for the next billion users still tied to traditional finance. Through BTCLE governance, stakeholders will help shape a democratized financial system, empowering individuals and communities to participate in this new decentralized economy.
Supply Details Max Supply: 210,000 BTCLE Total Supply: 210,000 BTCLE Circulating Supply: 21,000 BTCLE
Locked & Vested: 189,000 BTCLE Vesting Timeline: 10 years
Tokenomics & Liquidity
BTCLE follows strict security and decentralization policies to ensure long-term sustainability and trust: Token Lock: Tokens vested gradually over 10 years, preventing sudden supply shocks.
Liquidity Lock: Liquidity is permanently locked, ensuring price stability and community trust.
Fair Distribution: No single entity holds disproportionate control, guaranteeing a balanced market structure.
Contract Renouncement: Smart contract ownership is renounced, ensuring full decentralization and eliminating central control.
This framework provides the foundation for a sustainable, community-driven cryptocurrency designed to grow securely and transparently for the long term.
Bitcoin Limited Edition (BTCLE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Bitcoin Limited Edition (BTCLE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BTCLE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BTCLE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
BTCLE Price Prediction
