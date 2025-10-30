What is Bitcoin Limited Edition (BTCLE)

About BTCLE What is Bitcoin Limited Edition? Bitcoin Limited Edition (BTCLE) is more than just another token—it represents a bold redefinition of scarcity in a market oversaturated with speculative cryptocurrencies. As part of a broader vision to launch Bitcoin Layer 2 Limited, BTCLE stands at the forefront of innovation, combining exclusivity, transparency, and decentralization with a long-term roadmap to reshape blockchain finance. At its core, BTCLE is not simply an investment; it is a vision for the future of finance, where scarcity meets innovation. With the upcoming Bitcoin Layer 2 Limited initiative, we are building a scalable, efficient, and secure second layer anchored to the Bitcoin blockchain—the most secure network in existence. With a clear goal to bridge Real World Assets (RWA) into crypto, we are providing a simplified and accessible pathway for the next billion users still tied to traditional finance. Through BTCLE governance, stakeholders will help shape a democratized financial system, empowering individuals and communities to participate in this new decentralized economy. Supply Details Max Supply: 210,000 BTCLE Total Supply: 210,000 BTCLE Circulating Supply: 21,000 BTCLE Locked & Vested: 189,000 BTCLE Vesting Timeline: 10 years Tokenomics & Liquidity BTCLE follows strict security and decentralization policies to ensure long-term sustainability and trust: Token Lock: Tokens vested gradually over 10 years, preventing sudden supply shocks. Liquidity Lock: Liquidity is permanently locked, ensuring price stability and community trust. Fair Distribution: No single entity holds disproportionate control, guaranteeing a balanced market structure. Contract Renouncement: Smart contract ownership is renounced, ensuring full decentralization and eliminating central control. This framework provides the foundation for a sustainable, community-driven cryptocurrency designed to grow securely and transparently for the long term. About BTCLE What is Bitcoin Limited Edition? Bitcoin Limited Edition (BTCLE) is more than just another token—it represents a bold redefinition of scarcity in a market oversaturated with speculative cryptocurrencies. As part of a broader vision to launch Bitcoin Layer 2 Limited, BTCLE stands at the forefront of innovation, combining exclusivity, transparency, and decentralization with a long-term roadmap to reshape blockchain finance. At its core, BTCLE is not simply an investment; it is a vision for the future of finance, where scarcity meets innovation. With the upcoming Bitcoin Layer 2 Limited initiative, we are building a scalable, efficient, and secure second layer anchored to the Bitcoin blockchain—the most secure network in existence. With a clear goal to bridge Real World Assets (RWA) into crypto, we are providing a simplified and accessible pathway for the next billion users still tied to traditional finance. Through BTCLE governance, stakeholders will help shape a democratized financial system, empowering individuals and communities to participate in this new decentralized economy. Supply Details Max Supply: 210,000 BTCLE Total Supply: 210,000 BTCLE Circulating Supply: 21,000 BTCLE Locked & Vested: 189,000 BTCLE Vesting Timeline: 10 years Tokenomics & Liquidity BTCLE follows strict security and decentralization policies to ensure long-term sustainability and trust: Token Lock: Tokens vested gradually over 10 years, preventing sudden supply shocks. Liquidity Lock: Liquidity is permanently locked, ensuring price stability and community trust. Fair Distribution: No single entity holds disproportionate control, guaranteeing a balanced market structure. Contract Renouncement: Smart contract ownership is renounced, ensuring full decentralization and eliminating central control. This framework provides the foundation for a sustainable, community-driven cryptocurrency designed to grow securely and transparently for the long term.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Bitcoin Limited Edition (BTCLE) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Bitcoin Limited Edition Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Bitcoin Limited Edition (BTCLE) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Bitcoin Limited Edition (BTCLE) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Bitcoin Limited Edition.

Check the Bitcoin Limited Edition price prediction now!

BTCLE to Local Currencies

Bitcoin Limited Edition (BTCLE) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Bitcoin Limited Edition (BTCLE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BTCLE token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Bitcoin Limited Edition (BTCLE) How much is Bitcoin Limited Edition (BTCLE) worth today? The live BTCLE price in USD is 129.28 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current BTCLE to USD price? $ 129.28 . Check out The current price of BTCLE to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Bitcoin Limited Edition? The market cap for BTCLE is $ 25.74M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of BTCLE? The circulating supply of BTCLE is 200.28K USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of BTCLE? BTCLE achieved an ATH price of 137.88 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of BTCLE? BTCLE saw an ATL price of 125.09 USD . What is the trading volume of BTCLE? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for BTCLE is -- USD . Will BTCLE go higher this year? BTCLE might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out BTCLE price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Bitcoin Limited Edition (BTCLE) Important Industry Updates