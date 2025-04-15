Bitcoin Fast Price (BCF)
The live price of Bitcoin Fast (BCF) today is 0.00160618 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. BCF to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Bitcoin Fast Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 0.27 USD
- Bitcoin Fast price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the BCF to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BCF price information.
During today, the price change of Bitcoin Fast to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Bitcoin Fast to USD was $ +0.0015406354.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Bitcoin Fast to USD was $ -0.0002743228.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Bitcoin Fast to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ +0.0015406354
|+95.92%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0002743228
|-17.07%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Bitcoin Fast: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-4.02%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
BitCoinFast is a Decentralized Cryptocurrency that will be used by those that use BitCoin but prefer a faster version. It can take up to an hour sometimes just to complete a BitCoin transaction. BitCoinFast with its 60 second block times can complete a transaction in a blink of the eye. Nobody wants to leave any substantial amount of BitCoin on any given exchange as we have all seen both the biggest and smallest exchanges fold up and everyone loses. Yet there are times when opportunities arise and you need to get a certain amount of BitCoin onto an exchange in order to not miss out on a great price or arbitrage, however after an hour waiting for your BitCoin deposit to confirm those good deals are long gone in most cases. The answer to a situation like that is BitCoinFast. Through widespread adoption and eventually multiple exchanges that will host BitCoinFast that problem will be eliminated. Help us make BitCoinFast the coin with a purpose. We welcome the growing BitCoinFast Community and look forward to mass adoption. BitCoinFast is a Scrypt Hybrid POW/POS with 33 Million POW Coins and a 25% Annual Stake.
